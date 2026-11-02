Mutharika borrows Chakwera’s sabotage script

President Peter Mutharika has borrowed a familiar excuse from his predecessor, Lazarus Chakwera, for Malawi’s current blackouts and fuel crises: sabotage.

More than a year after returning to power on promises to fix the country’s problems, Mutharika is pointing to unnamed people allegedly frustrating electricity supply.

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His predecessor, Chakwera, blamed sabotage for fuel shortages and promised to dismiss implicated officials after the September 2025 election. Critics asked why a sitting president needed another mandate to act against people he claimed were undermining his government.

Voters gave Chakwera the boot. Mutharika returned to State House promising “proven leadership” to repair the economy and tackle the shortages.

Yet Malawians are still queuing for fuel and enduring blackouts. The President is now offering his own account of unnamed saboteurs.

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Speaking at Kamuzu Palace on 31 October after returning from 25 days in South Africa, Mutharika alleged that some electricity problems were deliberately caused.

“Some of the problems are man-made,” he said, warning that “those people will be taken to task.”

He said he had evidence. But he did not name those allegedly responsible, make the evidence public or explain what action had already been taken.

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That leaves the question that dogged Chakwera: if the President knows who is responsible, what is stopping him from acting against the alleged cartel holding Malawi to ransom??

Before his defeat, Chakwera accused officials at the National Oil Company of Malawi of deliberately frustrating fuel imports. His promise to dismiss them after the election drew criticism over his failure to act immediately.

Now Mutharika is asking for patience while promising consequences. In his short interview, Mutharika also said electricity generation equipment was being repaired and expected blackouts to end by December without giving timetable for action against the alleged saboteurs.

On fuel, Mutharika blamed transport logistics. He said supplies were available at regional ports, including Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Nacala and Beira, but getting consignment into Malawi remained a challenge. His remarks came in an interview with State House Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi following his arrival aboard a chartered jet.

For Malawians still waiting for reliable electricity and fuel, the change of president has yet to end the shortages. They have heard accusations of sabotage before. They are still waiting for results.