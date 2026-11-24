Spirit Embassy Pentecostal Church founder Prophet Uebert Angel is expected to appear in court today in Zimbabwe, facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault following his arrest over alleged sexual offences.



Angel, whose real name is Uebert Mudzanire, was arrested on Sunday, November 22, during a church service at the Spirit Embassy premises in Braeside, Harare.



Advertisements The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest, saying the preacher was being investigated over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.



“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel this afternoon on indecent assault and sodomy allegations. More details to follow in due course,” police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.



According to reports from Zimbabwe, armed police officers entered the church while a service was underway before handcuffing Angel and taking him into custody.



Advertisements His lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, told journalists on Monday that Angel was being held at Highlands Police Station in Harare, adding that police had up to 48 hours to bring him before a court.



Madhuku said the preacher could appear in court on Monday or Tuesday, depending on police procedures.



Meanwhile, Angel’s church has indicated that he is ready to face the allegations through the country’s legal system, calling for fairness and respect for the judicial process.



Advertisements The church also urged the public to avoid speculation and allow authorities to handle the matter.



Angel is a prominent preacher who leads Spirit Embassy, an international church with branches in several countries, including Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom.



Beyond his religious activities, he was appointed by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an Ambassador-at-Large in 2021, with responsibilities involving the country’s international trade and investment relations.



He also attracted international attention in 2023 following an undercover investigation by Al Jazeera into alleged gold smuggling and money laundering networks in southern Africa.