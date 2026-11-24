A government initiative designed to help public health facilities meet their operational needs has come under scrutiny following reports that pregnant women at Limbe Health Centre in Blantyre were asked to contribute money towards buying batteries for blood pressure (BP) machines.



The incident has raised questions about how health facilities are using available resources to maintain essential services, particularly when patients are expected to access healthcare without unauthorised charges.



The reports emerged through a video circulating on social media showing expectant mothers being asked to make financial contributions for the purchase of the batteries.



Blood pressure monitoring is an essential part of antenatal care, helping health workers identify conditions such as pregnancy-related hypertension that can put mothers and unborn babies at risk.



Minister of Health Madalitso Baloyi has since ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, describing the reported practice as unacceptable.



In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Baloyi said the Ministry was implementing Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to enable health facilities to procure essential supplies and address urgent operational needs independently.



She questioned the justification for asking expectant mothers to meet such costs when facilities were being empowered through the financing arrangement to manage their operational requirements.



Baloyi said a full report on the Limbe incident would be submitted within 24 hours and warned that any malpractice or negligence uncovered would be decisively addressed.



The minister also highlighted the difficulties women face in accessing healthcare, noting that some travel long distances to reach health facilities, making the availability of essential services particularly important.



The Limbe incident is not the only service delivery concern to attract the minister’s attention.



In a separate development, she has ordered an investigation into the late opening of the pharmacy at Nkhata Bay District Hospital on Monday, which delayed patients seeking medication.



Although the two incidents involve different operational challenges, they raise questions about the reliability of essential services in public health facilities and the need to ensure that patients receive timely care without unnecessary obstacles.