A brief night-time encounter with a stranger was not enough to sustain a theft case against a kabaza operator based in Mangochi, as a court threw it out after the State’s own evidence fell short.



The Second-Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting at Mangochi found Emmanuel Fransisco Chauluka with no case to answer on a charge of theft, contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code, and acquitted him without requiring him to defend himself.



Advertisements The court said the reliability of the identification evidence was the main problem and the complainant, known as a businessman from Balaka, had never met Chauluka before and saw him only for a few minutes, at night and in poor lighting.



The court also noted that nothing else in the prosecution’s case supported the identification.



The case dates back to July 2026, when the complainant hired a kabaza operator to carry a bale of clothes from Mangochi Depot to Mankhwala Area.



Advertisements At about 8:00 p.m., he loaded the bale onto the operator’s bicycle and followed behind, but shortly afterwards lost sight of both the bicycle and the bale



He reported the matter to the police, who arrested Chauluka after the complainant identified him as the suspect and the prosecution called only two witnesses, the complainant and the investigating officer.



It was established that no stolen property was recovered and no identification parade was conducted and the description the complainant first gave had also led police to suspect other people before Chauluka was arrested.



Advertisements Chauluka was represented by the Legal Aid Bureau after his arrest, and at the close of the State’s case, the court held that the prosecution had not presented enough evidence to require the accused to enter his defence.



Chauluka was immediately acquitted and discharged.