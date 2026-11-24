Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College has lost 29 teaching and learning items worth more than K10 million in a series of thefts that have disrupted practical lessons and raised fears over students’ preparations for examinations.



The thefts reportedly occurred over three consecutive days beginning Wednesday last week, with Chiradzulu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Andrew Kusimbwa confirming the incidents.



Kusimbwa said the stolen property includes six grinders, four pressure regulators and two circular saws, among other specialised training equipment.



The loss has left students struggling to access essential tools for practical training, with examinations approaching and concerns mounting over their ability to demonstrate the skills they have acquired.



College sources said the missing equipment has disrupted practical sessions, making it difficult for instructors to deliver lessons effectively.



“We are concerned that the loss of these tools is affecting practical learning, especially at a time when students are preparing for examinations that include practical assessments,” the sources said.



They warned that prolonged shortages could leave students inadequately prepared for their assessments and future professional responsibilities.



Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College offers vocational programmes in bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, fabrication and welding, plumbing, electrical installation, textile and fashion design, and information and communication technology.



These courses depend heavily on workshop equipment and specialised tools to give students hands-on experience alongside classroom instruction.