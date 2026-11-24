Zomba District has received medical supplies from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to strengthen its response to a measles outbreak that has killed 11 people and infected 165 others.



The donation comes as health authorities battle to contain the outbreak, which has affected the district between August and November.



Speaking during the handover ceremony at Zomba District Health Office, WHO representative Dr Wezi Lungu Kaminyoghe said the supplies would support the treatment and management of affected children.



The donation includes Vitamin A supplements, antibiotics, gloves, tents, plastic buckets, face masks and other essential medical supplies.



Kaminyoghe said some of the materials would also protect health workers from contracting infections as they attend to patients.



“WHO is on the ground supporting the Ministry of Health with medicines and other essential supplies in response to the measles outbreak that has affected Zomba District from August to November,” she said.



Zomba District Director of Health Services and Sanitation Dr Alinafe Kalanga Mjojo thanked WHO for the support, saying the supplies had arrived at a critical time.



Mjojo described the outbreak as unprecedented in terms of the number of people affected in the district and said the donation would strengthen efforts to contain it.



Health authorities have recorded 165 measles cases and 11 deaths in Zomba since August.