War veterans set for poppy appeal

Malawians are being urged to support surviving soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars as the Malawi Defence Force steps up efforts to raise funds for their welfare through the annual poppy appeal.



Soldiers from the 9th Battalion under the 93 Brigade at Changalume Barracks took to the streets of Zomba City in a fundraising march organised in collaboration with Zomba City Council to raise money for the veterans.



The march started at Matawale, passed through the Cobbe Barracks Memorial Tower and ended at Zomba City Council offices. It was led by Zomba City Mayor Christopher Jana, Changalume Barracks Brigade Commander Brigadier General Simwaka and council Chief Executive Officer Archangel Bakolo.



The Malawi Defence Force Brass Band accompanied the march, entertaining residents and drawing attention to the fundraising campaign.



Jana said surviving war veterans deserved recognition and support for their sacrifices and contribution to the country, urging Malawians to donate towards their welfare.



“I would like to appeal to all Malawians to contribute whatever they can when they see soldiers moving around with poppy flowers,” he said.



Meanwhile, Simwaka said this year’s commemoration of war veterans will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, which falls on the second Sunday of November.



He also appealed to the public to support the initiative by making donations when they encounter soldiers displaying or selling poppy flowers as part of the annual campaign.



The poppy appeal raises funds to assist surviving war veterans while honouring the sacrifices of soldiers who served during the two World Wars.