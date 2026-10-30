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CDF gains momentum as Mzuzu, Nkhatabay markets take shape

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Traders in Mzuzu and Nkhatabay could soon benefit from better trading conditions as construction of new markets gathers pace, raising hopes of cleaner, safer and more organised business spaces under President Peter Mutharika’s Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF).

The projects involve Vigwagwa Market in Mzuzu and Nkondezi Market in Nkhatabay, where construction is underway under the RCDF and Trade Programme.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri inspected the two sites on Friday to assess progress and the quality of construction works.

Construction of Nkondezi Market started three months ago, with Phiri expressing satisfaction with the pace of work by the two district councils.

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Phiri: Am satisfied

“I am impressed. The councils are moving with speed and with quality. This is what we mean when we say decentralisation must deliver. Funds are going directly to constituencies and we are seeing results on the ground,” said Phiri.

He said the markets would provide better trading spaces, particularly for women and young people running small businesses, while improving hygiene and creating opportunities for councils to generate revenue.

“The market is not just a structure, it is an economic hub. When we build a good market, we create jobs, we improve hygiene, we increase council revenue and we dignify our traders,” he added.

Phiri also warned district councils against unnecessary delays and poor workmanship, saying government would not tolerate projects that fail to meet the required standards.

He said the National Decentralisation Strategy 2026–2036 would place greater emphasis on timely project completion and value for money, with councils expected to demonstrate how allocated resources translate into meaningful improvements for local communities.

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