New ECD Centres offer hope for children in Zomba

Children in Senior Chief Mwambo’s area in Zomba District could soon have improved access to early childhood education following plans by Drop of Compassion Organisation to establish Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in the area.

The initiative is expected to help address challenges faced by many children who begin primary school without first attending ECD programmes, a situation that education stakeholders say affects children’s readiness for formal learning.

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Speaking during a meeting with the Child Protection Technical Working Group (TWG) at Zomba District Council, Drop of Compassion Multipurpose Centre Coordinator, Issa Missi, said the project was developed in response to concerns raised by community members about the lack of ECD facilities in the area.

Missi said access to early childhood education is critical in laying a strong foundation for children’s academic and social development.

He explained that children who attend ECD centres are better prepared for primary school because they acquire basic learning and social skills at an early age.

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“Children who receive early childhood education are more likely to perform better when they start primary school. Early learning helps to develop their intelligence and gives them a strong foundation for future success,” said Missi.

He appealed to parents and community members to support the initiative and actively participate in its implementation.

According to Missi, community involvement will be crucial in ensuring that the centres remain functional and sustainable long after the organisation completes its interventions in the area.

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“The aim of Drop of Compassion is to promote Early Childhood Development education so that children can grow intellectually and build a strong foundation for their future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zomba District Council Social Welfare Officer, Christopher Ndaona, commended the organisation for introducing the project, describing it as an important contribution to the district’s development efforts.

Ndaona said the council welcomes development partners that work alongside communities and government structures to address social and educational challenges.

He noted that initiatives such as the proposed ECD centres complement government efforts to improve the welfare of children while advancing national development priorities outlined in Malawi Vision 2063.

The planned centres are expected to expand access to early learning opportunities for children in underserved communities, giving them a better start in their educational journey and improving their prospects for future success.