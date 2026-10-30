Chithyola fumes over budget postponement

President Peter Mutharika’s decision to postpone Parliament’s Mid-Year Budget Review has angered opposition leader Simplex Chithyola Banda.



Chithyola Banda says the move risks weakening scrutiny of public spending at a time Malawians are struggling with fuel shortages, persistent power outages and economic hardship.



In a statement , the leader of opposition says the postponement could delay important discussions on how government is spending public funds and responding to the country’s economic challenges.



Chithyola Banda questioned the decision, arguing that Malawians need urgent solutions to their economic problems rather than delays in parliamentary oversight.



He said Parliament plays a critical role in examining government expenditure and approving budget adjustments to address emerging national priorities.



The opposition leader has also faulted the process leading to the postponement, claiming that the Parliamentary Business Committee, which brings together representatives from both sides of the House, was not consulted before the decision was made.



Chithyola Banda said the review would have given lawmakers an opportunity to scrutinise government spending on the Constituency Development Fund, health, education and emergency programmes.



He argued that such scrutiny is necessary to ensure ministries and government agencies account for public resources and that money is directed towards pressing national needs.



The opposition leader has since called on the Speaker of Parliament and President Mutharika to meet and resolve the matter.



He wants the two leaders to convene the Parliamentary Business Committee and reconsider the postponement to allow Parliament to carry out its oversight responsibilities.