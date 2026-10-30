Police dismiss kidnapping claims..

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has dismissed social media claims that a vehicle belonging to the Egyptian Embassy was involved in a kidnapping incident in Lilongwe.



In a statement dated October 30, 2026, police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Gladys Chiwala said the incident happened at Independence Total Filling Station along Presidential Drive in Lilongwe on Friday.



According to Chiwala, the accident involved the diplomatic vehicle and another Toyota Axio, resulting in damage to the side-view mirrors of both vehicles.



She said police had received a report of the damages-only accident and were handling the matter to establish all relevant circumstances surrounding the incident.



Police have since urged the public to disregard the kidnapping claims circulating on social media and avoid spreading unverified information.

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