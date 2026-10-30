Lilongwe moves to reclaim its lost green cover

Lilongwe City Council has called for collective action to reverse the gradual loss of tree cover and restore the capital’s reputation as one of Malawi’s green cities.



The Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Clement Stambuli, said several areas that were once characterised by abundant trees were increasingly losing their greenery, making environmental restoration an urgent priority.



Advertisements “Areas that were once covered with abundant trees are gradually losing their greenery. We must work together to restore the city’s green identity and protect our environment for future generations,” said Stambuli.



Speaking during a meeting with members of the Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) in Lilongwe, Stambuli said the Council planned to increase tree-seedling production and encourage residents to plant trees along roads, in residential neighbourhoods and other designated public spaces.



He said the Council recognised that restoring Lilongwe’s green environment could not be achieved through its efforts alone, highlighting the importance of partnerships with environmental journalists to raise awareness, share ideas and promote conservation.



Advertisements Meanwhile, Lilongwe City Mayor Peter Alex Banda said the Council had set ambitious tree-production targets under its 2026–2028 plans.



“Our ambition is to produce 40,000 tree seedlings for Lilongwe City and six million seedlings for Lilongwe District. However, planting trees is not enough; we must also ensure that they are properly cared for and protected so that they can grow and deliver lasting environmental benefits,” said Banda.



Banda stressed that urban greening required sustained commitment beyond tree-planting ceremonies, noting that proper maintenance and protection were essential to the success of the initiative.



Advertisements On her part, Association of Environmental Journalists member Grace Kapatuka pledged the organisation’s support in amplifying environmental issues and encouraging public participation in conservation efforts.



“We are ready to use our platforms to raise awareness, highlight environmental challenges and promote conservation. However, restoring Lilongwe’s green environment requires everyone’s involvement, including government, the private sector, faith-based organisations and individual citizens,” said Kapatuka.



She called on different stakeholders to work together in supporting tree planting and protecting the environment.



The initiative highlights the need for sustained collaboration between local authorities, environmental organisations, the media and communities to restore tree cover and build a greener, healthier Lilongwe.