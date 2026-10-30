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“Before you entered politics, we were already Brand Jamaica” – Buju to PM

Entertainment
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Reggae and dancehall artist Buju Banton has criticised Prime Minister Andrew Holness after the prime minister accused some entertainers of using the Jamaican flag to attract audiences overseas while disparaging the country.

Holness made the comments on Wednesday at the reopening of Black River Hospital. They followed criticism from veteran artist Beenie Man regarding the government’s handling of hurricane relief donations.

“It is a lie told on Jamaica by people who profit from Brand Jamaica,” Holness said. “They wave our flag abroad to fill their shows, then turn around and tear the country down.”

In a social media response, Buju wrote: “You’re wrong. We don’t wave the flag, we are Brand Jamaica. People don’t attend a show because a flag is waved. It takes hard work, credibility and a body of work.”

“We’ve been pushing Brand Jamaica long before you entered politics, go check the record. Big man, that’s not how things are done,” he added.

The dispute follows an ITV News interview in which Beenie Man criticised the distribution of disaster relief funds and warned that coastal development could threaten the livelihoods of Jamaicans who depend on the island’s beaches.

Source: Jamaican Observer

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