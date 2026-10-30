Karonga council wins Malawi 2063 commitment award

Karonga District Council has received national recognition for its contribution to Malawi’s long-term development ambitions after being named Most Committed Council of the Year at the MALGA Awards.

The recognition was announced during the Malawi Local Government Association’s fifth Annual Awards Gala, held in Blantyre from 28 to 30 October 2026 alongside the association’s 20th Annual General Assembly.

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Karonga District Commissioner Willard Mwambo said the award acknowledged the council’s work in advancing Malawi 2063 through local governance, improved public services and development initiatives.

Mwambo noted that district councils are central to translating the country’s long-term development vision into practical results that directly benefit communities.

He said local authorities must continue implementing projects and programmes that improve living conditions while contributing to broader national development goals.

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The award places a spotlight on the role of local government institutions in driving Malawi 2063, which seeks to transform the country into a wealthy and self-reliant nation.

Karonga District Council’s recognition also highlights the importance of effective service delivery and locally driven development in achieving the country’s long-term aspirations.