MEPA bans roadside manure sales

The Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has banned the sale and storage of poultry and livestock manure along public roads and other unauthorised locations, warning that offenders risk penalties.



The ban takes effect on November 7, 2026, according to a statement issued by the authority.



Advertisements MEPA says roadside manure trading has become widespread, raising concerns over environmental pollution and public health risks, including offensive odours, soil and water contamination, and unhygienic surroundings.



The authority acknowledges that manure is an important agricultural resource but says improper storage and sale in unsuitable places threaten public health, harm the environment and undermine the orderly management of public spaces.



“Traders must relocate to designated or legally authorised sites and obtain all permits, licences and authorisations required by law,” reads part of the statement.



Advertisements The directive is being enforced under the Environment Management Act, 2017, alongside other environmental laws and local by-laws.



MEPA has urged district, city and municipal councils to strengthen enforcement of their by-laws and work with the authority to identify suitable sites for manure trading.



The authority says it will continue conducting compliance inspections with local councils and other stakeholders, warning that anyone who violates the directive will face enforcement action.