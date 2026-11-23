Uebert Angel’s arrest has sparked a fresh religious controversy, with social media users linking his detention to a sermon in which the Zimbabwean preacher declared that Jesus is Lucifer.



Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy, was arrested in Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 22, on allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police.



Advertisements Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest but said further details would be released in due course.



Some Christians believe the preacher invited divine punishment through his controversial teachings on November 17, 2026, when Angel challenged conventional Christian teachings about Lucifer, Satan and Jesus Christ.



“I will prove that Jesus is Lucifer,” he told his congregation, arguing that the Latin word Lucifer, meaning light-bringer or morning star, was also used in reference to Christ in the Bible.



Advertisements He cited 2 Peter 1:19 and the Latin translation of the Bible by fourth-century scholar St Jerome, insisting that the word Lucifer was not originally exclusive to Satan.



“Is Jesus the Lucifer? Linguistically, yes. Theologically, never,” Angel explained, maintaining that he was making a linguistic argument rather than equating Jesus with the devil.



However, his explanation has drawn criticism from some Christians, who have accused him of misleading believers and disrespecting God.



Advertisements In a Facebook post, Abiri Elijah linked the preacher’s arrest to what he described as his failure to respect God, suggesting that the detention was a lesson from heaven.



“Prophet Uebert Angel made the biggest mistake in his life by saying that God also lies. God said he will teach him a lesson. He has been arrested,” Elijah wrote.



He nevertheless prayed for Angel’s release, urging religious leaders to remain humble regardless of their spiritual positions.



Another preacher, Prophet Pako Kadosh, also criticised Angel’s teachings, warning Christians against following what he considered misleading biblical interpretations.



“If you begin to hear a man uttering statements like ‘Jesus is LUCIFER’, that man has fallen headlong,” he wrote.



Kadosh further questioned Angel’s argument that there were two Lucifers, one who succeeded in his mission and another who failed, saying Christians should remain loyal to Christ rather than individual preachers.



The controversy has also reached Malawi, where social media personality Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira questioned Angel’s interpretation of scripture.



In a Facebook post written in Chichewa, Kachamba expressed confusion over the preacher’s claim that God also lies.



He cited Angel’s interpretation of the biblical instruction that the weak should say they are strong, questioning how someone who is weak could make such a declaration without it being considered a lie.



Kachamba’s post attracted mixed reactions, with some users condemning Angel while others defended his argument.



“The results of twisting the Bible and claiming Jesus is ‘Lucifer’. Now hell broke loose,” commented Brian Biza.



But Glory Delezah disagreed, arguing that Lucifer means light-bringer or morning star and that the word was later associated with Satan.



“Yes, Lucifer ndi Yesu. Lucifer means obweletsa kuwala or morning star which means Jesus. The name was later given to Satan in the third century and was also later written in the King James Bible,” she commented.



Meanwhile, Blackboi Dennis Elite questioned whether the arrest could have political undertones, suggesting that Angel’s alleged political connections could offer another explanation for his troubles.



He urged people not to rush to conclusions, arguing that the preacher could be facing political pressure rather than punishment over his religious teachings.