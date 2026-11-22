The word “sodomy” carries a complicated history that stretches from biblical interpretation and medieval religious teachings to modern criminal legislation and human rights debates.



Although commonly understood as a reference to anal or oral sexual activity, its precise meaning depends on the legal system in which it is used.



Advertisements In some countries, including Zimbabwe, the term has been incorporated into criminal law to regulate particular forms of consensual sexual conduct, making it one of the most contested expressions in discussions about sexuality, morality and individual freedoms.



According to legal references including Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute, Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries and Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, the meaning of sodomy has evolved considerably across different legal traditions.



Historical research published through the University of Auckland and legal scholarship available through ZimLII also traces the development of sodomy laws to European religious and colonial legal systems.



Advertisements Biblical Origins and Historical Meaning



The word originates from Sodom, a biblical city associated with the account of divine destruction in the Book of Genesis.



The traditional religious interpretation connected the city’s alleged wickedness with sexual misconduct, eventually giving rise to the term sodomy.



Advertisements However, biblical scholars have debated whether the central wrongdoing associated with Sodom was specifically homosexual conduct or broader acts of violence, sexual abuse, arrogance and inhospitality towards strangers.



Over subsequent centuries, religious authorities developed interpretations that classified certain sexual practices as unnatural or contrary to religious teachings.



These interpretations influenced European legal systems, where sodomy became associated with prohibited sexual behaviour.



By the medieval period, the expression had acquired strong religious and moral connotations, while governments increasingly transformed religious prohibitions into criminal offences.



How the Meaning Changed Under Law



The legal meaning of sodomy has never been completely uniform.



In some jurisdictions, it traditionally referred primarily to anal intercourse, while other legal systems expanded the definition to include oral sexual activity and other conduct.



In the United States, for example, sodomy laws historically covered different forms of sexual activity.



However, the US Supreme Court’s 2003 decision in Lawrence v. Texas struck down laws criminalising consensual same-sex intimacy between adults.



Today, legal dictionaries commonly describe sodomy as involving anal or oral sexual activity, although the exact definition must always be established by examining the relevant country’s legislation.



Zimbabwe’s Legal Position



Zimbabwe provides an important example of how the historical term continues to influence contemporary criminal legislation.



Section 73 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, criminalises certain consensual sexual conduct between males.



The provision covers consensual anal sexual intercourse and other physical contact considered indecent by a reasonable person.



It provides for a fine or imprisonment of up to one year, or both.



Importantly, Zimbabwe’s statutory definition is not identical to the broader dictionary meaning of sodomy.



The legislation specifically identifies the conduct it criminalises rather than simply adopting every possible interpretation of the word.



The law also distinguishes consensual conduct between adults from sexual offences involving children or non-consensual activity, which may attract different and more serious charges.



Uebert Angel’s Arrest Brings Sodomy Laws into the Spotlight



The debate surrounding sodomy has gained renewed public attention following the reported arrest of prominent Zimbabwean preacher and Spirit Embassy founder Prophet Uebert Angel in Harare on Sunday, November 22, 2026, over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.



According to The Herald, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, stating that the police would provide further details in due course.



Angel was reportedly arrested at the Hippodrome in Harare, although authorities had not provided a detailed public account of the circumstances surrounding his detention in the initial announcement.



The development has placed the legal meaning of sodomy back into public discussion, particularly regarding how Zimbabwean authorities interpret and investigate allegations involving the offence.



However, an arrest is not proof of guilt, and the allegations against Angel must be distinguished from an established criminal conviction.



His case also highlights the importance of understanding the precise statutory provisions under which an individual may be investigated or charged, rather than assuming that every allegation described as sodomy automatically falls under the same legal definition.



Further clarification from the police and the courts will be necessary to establish the specific allegations, applicable legal provisions and any formal charges arising from the investigation.



The Continuing Debate



The criminalisation of consensual same-sex intimacy remains controversial internationally, particularly because of questions surrounding privacy, equality, constitutional protections and the role of the state in regulating private relationships.



Human rights organisations argue that criminalising consensual intimacy between adults can encourage discrimination, expose vulnerable communities to abuse and undermine fundamental freedoms.



Supporters of retaining such laws often invoke religious convictions, cultural traditions and arguments about preserving established social values.



Ultimately, understanding sodomy requires separating its biblical associations, historical development, dictionary meaning and modern statutory interpretation.



The word is more than a description of sexual activity: it represents centuries of interaction between religion, culture, colonialism, criminal justice and changing human rights standards.



Its continued presence in criminal legislation demonstrates how historical moral classifications can survive long after the societies that originally established them have changed.



As countries reconsider the relationship between individual freedoms and traditional values, the debate surrounding sodomy remains an important question for lawmakers, religious institutions, legal scholars and human rights advocates.