Cyberbullying threatens women’s public voice

Women and girls could be discouraged from participating in politics, public debate and other activities by online harassment, Minister of Gender, Disability, Children and Social Welfare Mary Navicha has warned.



Navicha said cyberbullying was causing emotional distress among women and girls, creating barriers to their participation in public life at a time when government was promoting their empowerment.



Advertisements She made the remarks during the opening of a cybersecurity conference organised by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), describing digital protection as an important part of safeguarding citizens’ rights.



“Women are being traumatised due to cyberbullying and online harassment,” Navicha said, adding that the abuse was discouraging women from taking part in political decision-making.



The minister said the effects also extended to girls participating in various activities, including beauty pageants, where online harassment could create fear and undermine their confidence.



Advertisements Her concerns highlight a human cost of digital abuse that extends beyond the messages, comments and posts seen on social media: the possibility that women and girls may withdraw from spaces where they should be able to express themselves and pursue opportunities.



Navicha said the government could not effectively promote women’s economic empowerment and girls’ development without also addressing the threats they face online.



“We cannot empower our girls and women if we are not protecting them,” she said.



Advertisements She described the cybersecurity initiative as an important step towards protecting women, girls, children and persons with disabilities from digital violence.



Navicha said stronger protection could help women participate more confidently in political activities, economic initiatives and other public engagements without fear of online harassment.



Her remarks came as Information Minister Shadric Namalomba called for stronger action against cyberbullying, while Justice Minister Charles Mhango said the government was consulting on changes to legislation dealing with cybercrime and other emerging digital threats.



Mhango said proposed legal reforms would prioritise the protection of vulnerable communities, including women and girls, as well as citizens who may be particularly exposed to online fraud.



The challenge now is how authorities, digital platforms and other stakeholders can translate these commitments into effective protection, accessible reporting systems and action against unlawful abuse.



For women and girls, cybersecurity is not only about protecting devices and information. It is also about being able to participate in public life without intimidation, humiliation or fear of digital attacks.