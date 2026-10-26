“Anyamata Azikwanje’ have case to answer

The four individuals popularly known as ‘Anyamata Azikwanje’ have been ordered to defend themselves in a case involving the alleged assault of civil servants during demonstrations in Lilongwe.



The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has set December 7, 2026, for the defence hearing after ruling that the accused have a case to answer.



Delivering the ruling, Magistrate Brecious Kondowe said the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to require Mulo Makina, Davie Malamula, Dala Kaduya and Eric Phakamisa to respond to the allegations.



The four are accused of assaulting government employees during demonstrations held at the Botanic Gardens in Lilongwe last year.



Some of the individuals are also been linked to the assault of activist Sylvester Namiwa during separate demonstrations in Lilongwe last year, although the allegations are separate from the current case.



Namiwa was beaten in full view of police officers while leading a demonstration against the high cost of living during the administration of former President Lazarus Chakwera.



The assault sparked widespread public outrage, with various groups condemning the attack and questioning why police officers who witnessed the incident failed to protect Namiwa.



In a surprising twist, following their arrest, some senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials visited the suspects and cheered them, attracting further criticism over the party officials’ apparent support for the accused.