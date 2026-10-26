PAC condemns attack on Chakwera’s convoy

PAC has condemned the stoning of former President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy in Blantyre, demanding police action against those responsible.



The incident happened yesterday as Chakwera travelled to attend the Blantyre Synod’s 150th anniversary celebrations.



Unknown individuals dressed in black suits reportedly pelted the convoy with stones, damaging several vehicles.



Public Affairs Committee spokesperson Gilford Matonga said the attack undermines President Peter Mutharika’s pledge to end violence under his administration.



Matonga also expressed concern over what he described as a lack of discipline among some Malawians.



He has since challenged the Malawi Police Service to investigate the incident, arrest those involved and ensure they face prosecution.



Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Publicity Secretary for the South, Enphraim Banda, said the attackers also damaged a vehicle belonging to the party’s campaign director, Moses Kunkuyu.



Chakwera travelled to Blantyre for celebrations marking 150 years of the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).