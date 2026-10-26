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Munlo summoned to police

Politics
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Political activist Redson Munlo has been summoned to report to Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Munlo, who rose to national prominence in 2022 after taking part in demonstrations against then Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma, is expected to appear today.

His lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, confirmed about the summon to the local media.

However, Mchizi said they had not been informed of the reasons behind it.

Meanwhile, pollice have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, while further details are expected following Munlo’s appearance

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