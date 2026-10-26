Kabambe writes Ansah over Mutharika’s status

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe has written to Vice-President Jane Ansah demanding an update on President Peter Mutharika’s wellbeing and how government is being run in his absence.



In an open letter addressed to Ansah, Kabambe says many Malawians are concerned about the country’s challenges and the government’s response.



He wants to know whether Ansah spoke to Mutharika before his departure, whether she has remained in contact with him and whether she can provide an update on his wellbeing and current status.



“May I kindly ask whether you spoke with the President before his departure, whether you have been in communication with him since, and whether you are able to provide an update on his wellbeing and current status?” he wrote.



Kabambe also wants to know whether the Vice-President is receiving updates on government business from Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi.



He further asks whether Cabinet is meeting to discuss the challenges facing the country and develop practical solutions.



This is coming when on Sunday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Peter Mukhito, told the nation that he personally met the President on Friday, October 23, spending more than an hour with him in what he described as a warm, cordial and fruitful conversation.



In a statement Mukhito portrayed Mutharika as cheerful, vibrant and in good health, insisting that the President continues to discharge his constitutional responsibilities despite being outside Malawi.