Mukhito’s defence backfires

Mukhito went to South Africa to silence rumours about Mutharika’s health, but his visit has only raised more eyebrows. Now, the big question is: why visit a President supposedly on a private trip?



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General is facing questions over his alleged meeting with President Peter Mutharika in South Africa amid growing public scrutiny of the Head of State’s prolonged absence from Malawi.



The controversy follows a statement Mukhito released on Sunday, October 25, 2026, dismissing reports that Mutharika is hospitalised and bedridden.



Mukhito said he personally met the President on Friday, October 23, spending more than an hour with him in what he described as a warm, cordial and fruitful conversation.



He portrayed Mutharika as cheerful, vibrant and in good health, insisting that the President continues to discharge his constitutional responsibilities despite being outside Malawi.



However, his explanation has triggered fresh questions, with some Malawians wondering why a senior DPP official would travel to meet a President reportedly on a private trip if there are no serious concerns about his health.



Lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila is among those challenging Mukhito’s explanation.



In a Facebook post, Kamangila questioned why Mukhito had to visit Mutharika during a supposedly private trip and whether the DPP Secretary General was part of the Presidential Council currently exercising presidential powers.



“Amakamuona President ku Private Trip? These people actually amawaona aMalawi ku KUPUSA. Malawi DZUKA, ku Private Trip umalandira ma visitors Cabinet Ministers?” Kamangila wrote.



He further asked: “So, Mukhito, is among the Presidential Council that is currently executing Presidential Powers?”



Kamangila’s remarks attracted reactions from other social media users, including Lillies Ofmachanza, who questioned the logic of travelling all the way from Malawi to visit someone supposedly on holiday.



“Sometimes, silence is golden. Ku private trip, it’s like vacation, you cannot fly all the way from Malawi to visit someone who is on vacation. It does not make sense,” she commented.



Another Facebook user, retired teacher Martha Ziya Zimba, also dismissed Mukhito’s statement as insufficient, demanding that Malawians should hear directly from the President.



“Hon. Mukhito, your letter is not enough. If President is sick, let Jane Ansah act,” she wrote.



Zimba questioned why Mutharika had not personally addressed the nation, arguing that a written assurance from the DPP Secretary General could not replace direct communication from the Head of State.



She also cited fuel, foreign exchange and fertiliser challenges, saying Malawi needs visible leadership amid the country’s difficulties.



Citing Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, Zimba called for Vice President Jane Ansah to assume presidential responsibilities if Mutharika is medically unable to perform his duties.



“We don’t need more letters, Hon. Mukhito. We need to SEE our President,” she wrote.



In his statement, Mukhito argued that physical absence from Malawi does not automatically mean a leadership vacuum, saying modern communication technology allows the President to conduct consultations, make decisions and discharge administrative responsibilities remotely.



He also maintained that Mutharika has a constitutional mandate running until 2030 and is expected to continue leading the country.