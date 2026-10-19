MPs challenged to harness AI for better laws

Malawi’s laws could get a technological boost as MPs are being challenged to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to improve legislation and strengthen government accountability.



Deputy Speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa made the call on Monday during the opening of the fourth and final cohort of the Parliamentary Training Programme at the Malawi School of Government in Lilongwe.



Musowa said technology offers Parliament an opportunity to develop laws that respond to changing social needs, improve the quality of parliamentary work and help legislators make informed decisions on issues affecting the country.



He urged MPs to embrace technological advancements to address emerging societal challenges, noting that AI could support research, information analysis and the development of legislation that reflects the realities facing Malawians.



The Deputy Speaker stressed that MPs must recognise that their responsibilities extend beyond debating bills and participating in parliamentary proceedings, as they are also expected to ensure that government policies and programmes deliver meaningful results to the people they represent.



Musowa reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to its constitutional oversight mandate, urging legislators to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities rather than making promises solely to secure re-election.



He challenged MPs to demonstrate their commitment to public service by holding government accountable, scrutinising the implementation of public policies and ensuring that national resources are used responsibly for the benefit of citizens.



Meanwhile, Malawi School of Government Kanengo Campus Director Christine Siame said the Parliamentary Training Programme was designed to equip MPs with the knowledge and practical skills required to perform their legislative duties effectively.



Siame explained that the training would strengthen legislators’ capacity to make laws, represent their constituents and oversee government activities, which are among the core responsibilities of Parliament.



She said effective parliamentary work requires more than an understanding of legislative procedures, as MPs must also possess strong communication, negotiation and cooperation skills to address complex national issues.



Siame added that the programme would help legislators engage more effectively with different stakeholders, exchange ideas and work collaboratively towards solutions to challenges affecting national development.



She emphasised that strengthening MPs’ professional capacity was essential to improving parliamentary deliberations and ensuring that decisions made in the National Assembly respond to the needs and aspirations of Malawians.



The training programme is intended to enhance the ability of MPs to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities while promoting effective representation, accountable governance and informed lawmaking.