Former police chief Jose dies

Former Malawi Police Service Inspector General Rodney Jose has died.



Jose served as Inspector General from June 2018 to November 2019 after being appointed by president Peter Mutharika during his first term.



His appointment came under scrutiny because of allegations linked to the 2011 death of University of Malawi student Robert Chasowa.



Jose denied involvement in Chasowa’s death, a case that attracted public attention and raised questions about accountability within the police service.



Before becoming the country’s top police officer, Jose held several senior positions within the Malawi Police Service.



His leadership came at a time when the institution faced pressure to demonstrate professionalism and impartiality in handling politically sensitive matters.