Malawians stand with Suleman – Chafumuka

Political analyst Bishop Chimwemwe Chafumuka says many Malawians support Speaker of Parliament Samier Suleman amid a political dispute over calls for an inquiry into alleged corruption in government, which has drawn criticism from some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials.



Speaking during Times Television’s Hot Current programme, where panellists were discussing Mwanamvekha’s remarks at the Mulhako Wa Alhomwe gathering, Chafumuka said those accusing Suleman of insulting leadership did not understand how much ordinary Malawians appreciated him.



“It does not mean that because someone appoints you to a position, you must obey everything they tell you. The person being accused of insulting leadership is not insulting anyone. Those accusing him of insulting leadership do not know how much people love him. We are on the ground, and we know how much people love him,” said Chafumuka.



Fellow panellist Bright Mhango sought clarification on whether Chafumuka was referring to Suleman.



“Or are you talking about the Speaker?” Mhango asked.



“Yes, I am referring to the one being accused of insulting leadership,” Chafumuka responded.



The discussion followed Mwanamvekha’s remarks at the Mulhako Wa Alhomwe gathering, where he invoked Exodus 21:17 while warning that people speaking against Mutharika would die.



Mwanamvekha also argued that some people now criticising the President had previously benefited from positions given to them under his leadership.



The remarks drew a reaction from United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi, who questioned why people should die for raising concerns about the country’s governance.



“Why should anyone die for raising issues concerning the governance of our country?? We rebuke in the name of Almighty God that whatever has been said should not come to pass,” Muluzi wrote.



Chafumuka’s comments introduced another dimension to the debate, with the analyst arguing that those accusing Suleman of insulting leadership were overlooking the support the Speaker enjoys among ordinary Malawians.



The discussion also comes amid tensions between Suleman and some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials over calls for an inquiry into alleged corruption in government.



The exchanges have brought questions about political loyalty, accountability and the freedom to question those in power into the spotlight, particularly when criticism of leadership is interpreted as disrespect or disloyalty.