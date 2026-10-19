Malawi warned of 42°C heatwave

People who enjoy drinking alcohol may need to take a break as Malawi braces for extreme heat, with temperatures in some areas expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius between October 18 and 23, 2026.



The warning has prompted the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to urge people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses during the period.



This comes as the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has issued the warning.



The Ministry has advised people to drink safe water frequently, even when they do not feel thirsty, and to stay in shaded or cool places. It has also urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly between 10am and 3pm.



The ministry has further called on people to pay special attention to children, older people, pregnant women and those living with chronic illnesses, who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.



It has warned parents and guardians against leaving children inside parked vehicles, where temperatures can rise dangerously quickly.



The public has also been urged to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, headaches, nausea and extreme weakness.



According to the ministry, heatstroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. People who become confused, lose consciousness or experience seizures should receive urgent medical care, while efforts are made to cool them down.



The ministry has called on communities to work together to protect themselves and vulnerable groups from the effects of the expected extreme temperatures.