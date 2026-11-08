Top banner advertisement on Malawi24
Vacancies Jobs
More vacancies

Headteacher arrested for impregnating schoolgirl

Top News
Headteacher- Malawi24

A headteacher who was supposed to protect and guide learners has instead been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old schoolgirl and impregnating her in Thyolo.

The 43-year-old suspect, identified as Patrick Mulere, is the headteacher of Nyodola Community Day Secondary School. He allegedly had sexual encounters with the girl several times at Makwasa between August and November this year.

Thyolo Deputy Police Publicist Blessings Rabson told Malawi24 that Mulere allegedly gave the girl money to keep their encounters secret.

Rabson said after the girl became pregnant, the suspect allegedly gave her K25,000 to procure an abortion.

The matter came to light on November 1 when Mulere’s nephew reportedly found the two together, leading to the headteacher’s arrest.

Medical examinations subsequently confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused.lu

Mulere remains in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Latest vacancies

See all jobs → ✉ Get job alerts by email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement on Malawi24

Vacancies & Opportunities

View all →

Related

Popular News

See this week's top 10 →

Latest News

More latest news →

Discover more from Malawi24

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading