Headteacher arrested for impregnating schoolgirl

A headteacher who was supposed to protect and guide learners has instead been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old schoolgirl and impregnating her in Thyolo.



The 43-year-old suspect, identified as Patrick Mulere, is the headteacher of Nyodola Community Day Secondary School. He allegedly had sexual encounters with the girl several times at Makwasa between August and November this year.



Thyolo Deputy Police Publicist Blessings Rabson told Malawi24 that Mulere allegedly gave the girl money to keep their encounters secret.



Rabson said after the girl became pregnant, the suspect allegedly gave her K25,000 to procure an abortion.



The matter came to light on November 1 when Mulere’s nephew reportedly found the two together, leading to the headteacher’s arrest.



Medical examinations subsequently confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused.lu



Mulere remains in police custody awaiting court proceedings.