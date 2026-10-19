Chisa Mbele condemns Malawians

Solve your poverty instead of being so obsessed with LGBT people to the extent of celebrating the death of a same-sex person, outspoken commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele has lashed out.



Mbele made the remarks in a Facebook post titled “Common Sense Must Prevail”, where he criticised people who celebrate deaths because of someone’s sexuality.



“Don’t accord ownership of property that is not yours. People’s private life is their own private real estate,” he wrote.



He argued that people had no right to dictate how others lived their private lives, provided their actions did not infringe on other people’s freedoms or businesses.



“You have no say. No right whatsoever what they do with it for as long as it does not infringe on your freedom and or business,” Mbele wrote.



He further argued that homosexuality was a natural phenomenon that had existed throughout history and was also found in different animal species.



“My country, for whatever reasons, some people are more obsessed with LGBT PEOPLE than solving their own poverty related challenges,” he wrote.



Mbele expressed disgust at people who celebrated the death of someone because of their sexual orientation.



“It’s utterly disgusting to celebrate someone’s death simply because he or she enjoyed a different sexuality flavor,” he added.