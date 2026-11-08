NAC raises alarm over men’s reluctance to take HIV tests

The National AIDS Commission (NAC) has expressed concern over the reluctance among many Malawian men to voluntarily undergo HIV testing, warning that delayed diagnosis is undermining efforts to ensure early treatment and strengthen the country’s fight against the epidemic.



According to local media reports, NAC Acting Director General Tione Chilambe raised the concern during an engagement with journalists in Lilongwe, where he appealed to the media to intensify public awareness campaigns encouraging men to undergo voluntary HIV testing and establish their HIV status.



Chilambe observed that many men only seek HIV testing after developing symptoms of illness, making timely intervention and access to treatment more challenging.



He warned that the trend threatens progress towards controlling the epidemic, particularly as Malawi works towards the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat.



Despite the challenges, Chilambe said Malawi was making progress in reducing new HIV infections, while the number of people accessing life-prolonging antiretroviral treatment continued to increase.



NAC has called for stronger collaboration with journalists and other stakeholders to address barriers preventing men from accessing HIV testing services and encourage early diagnosis and treatment.