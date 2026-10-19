Fire ravages K Mart shop in Lilongwe

A major fire has destroyed goods and property worth millions of kwacha at K Mart shop in Mtandire, Lilongwe.



The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, leaving the shop badly damaged as efforts to contain the blaze proved unsuccessful.



The cause of the fire remains unknown, while the full extent of the damage is yet to be established.



Local residents joined firefighters in a frantic effort to extinguish the flames, but they were unable to bring the fire under control.



Further details are awaited as more information about the incident emerges.