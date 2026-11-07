Malawi ships first uranium export

Malawi has taken a major step towards restarting uranium exports after four containers carrying 145,000 pounds of uranium concentrate left Kayelekera Mine in Karonga for international markets.



The shipment marks the first export consignment of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, since Lotus Resources Limited resumed operations at the mine.



Advertisements Lotus Resources, the Australian company operating Kayelekera Uranium Mine, confirmed that the four containers were dispatched this week, with company executives led by Managing Director Greg Bittar witnessing the departure of the trucks.



The uranium consignment is being transported through Zambia to Namibia’s Walvis Bay before being shipped to France for processing at the Orano CE Malvési conversion plant.



The company expects the shipment to reach its destination before the end of the year, following arrangements made for a November departure.



Advertisements Bittar described the dispatch as an important milestone for the company, saying it brings Lotus closer to delivering uranium to its customers and generating revenue from its operations.



He said the successful shipment was among the final steps towards completing the delivery process and beginning to generate cash flow from the Kayelekera project.



Bittar added that the company would continue improving operations at the mine while increasing production to strengthen its performance.



Advertisements The development is significant for Malawi’s mining sector, as the resumption of uranium exports could open another source of foreign exchange earnings and contribute to economic activity.



Kayelekera Uranium Mine, located in Karonga District in northern Malawi, is one of the country’s major mineral resource projects and has long been viewed as an important investment in the mining industry.



The first shipment also places Malawi back on the international uranium supply chain, creating an opportunity for the country to benefit from renewed mining activity.