NGORA warns HRDC against misleading public

The NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has warned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) against misrepresenting facts surrounding their ongoing dispute, insisting that the two organisations are not scheduled to hold negotiations on November 12.



NGORA Public Relations Officer Laston Chinkuzu said the authority had received High Court summons in relation to judicial review proceedings instituted by HRDC, which are scheduled for November 12, 2026.



Advertisements Chinkuzu dismissed reports suggesting that the two parties would meet for discussions or negotiations before the matter proceeds to court.



“The fact of the matter is that NGORA has received High Court summons in relation to judicial review proceedings instituted by HRDC, scheduled for 12 November 2026,” he said.



He further urged HRDC to refrain from presenting information that could mislead the public about the nature of the scheduled proceedings.



Advertisements “HRDC should refrain from misrepresenting facts and misleading the public about the matter,” Chinkuzu said.



His remarks come after HRDC Executive Director Michael Kaiyatsa told Malawi24 that the coalition’s lawyers were ready for an inter partes meeting with NGORA on November 12, adding that the organisation was doing everything possible to resolve the matter.



The dispute follows NGORA’s decision to deregister HRDC, a move the coalition has described as politically motivated, alleging that it is intended to silence its human rights advocacy work.



Advertisements HRDC has maintained that losing its NGO registration does not strip it of its constitutional right to operate as a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) and continue holding government accountable.



However, the deregistration means the coalition can no longer operate under its former NGO registration or access formal donor funding specifically reserved for registered NGOs.



The High Court proceedings are expected to provide the next significant development in the dispute between the two organisations.