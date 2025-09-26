The People’s Voice Party (PVP) has urged the newly elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, led by President Arthur Peter Mutharika, to institute a fresh and independent investigation into the plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, PVP leader Lawrence Mkuzi Banda said his party fully supports a similar call made earlier by the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Chilima’s party.

Banda emphasized that Malawians deserve to know the full truth about the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

“This was not just an ordinary accident. We lost a Vice President and other distinguished Malawians. It is therefore important that the new government prioritizes a thorough, independent, and transparent inquiry so that the nation can finally have answers,” Banda said.

The PVP leader added that past investigations into the June 10, 2024, crash, which occurred in Nthungwa near Chikangawa Forest in Nkhata Bay, left many questions unanswered.

He stressed that without a credible and independent probe, suspicions and conspiracy theories would continue to overshadow the official reports released earlier.

Saulos Chilima, who was traveling to attend the funeral of former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara, perished alongside nine others when the Malawi Defence Force aircraft they were aboard went down in poor weather conditions.

Initial government reports cited limited visibility as the main cause, but opposition parties and sections of civil society have long cast doubt on that explanation.

Banda argued that a new inquiry would not only honor the memory of Dr. Chilima and the other victims but also help restore public trust in state institutions.

“This is about accountability and justice. The families of the victims, and indeed the entire nation, deserve closure,” he stressed.

Calls for a renewed probe have been gaining momentum since President Mutharika’s return to power in the September 16, 2025, elections.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa said the matter presents an early test of the President’s commitment to transparency and good governance.