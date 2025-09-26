The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned acts of misconduct that have marred its recent election victory celebrations, warning that such behavior risks undermining peace, unity, and respect for national institutions.

In a statement, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito deplored reports of harassment of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) personnel, negative remarks targeting members of the judiciary, and unruly actions such as the unofficial registration of “ADADI” number plates and scrambling for “Migodi” at depots and markets.

“These behaviors are not only unacceptable but recall the same conduct that led to us being voted out of government in 2020,” read part of the statement .

He reminded supporters that the party’s leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, represents peace and national unity, and urged members to celebrate responsibly while respecting the rule of law and public institutions.

The party has since urged all supporters to celebrate this achievement with responsibility, emphasizing that it is crucial that the celebrations reflect the values of peace and unity that the party stands for.

“As we celebrate our victory, I urge everyone to do so responsibly, maintaining respect for the rule of law, our institutions, and each other. Let us demonstrate the dignity and civility that will reinforce our commitment to a better Malawi,” DPP urges.