Verified reports from State House intelligence sources indicate that Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga, a long-time ally and close friend of outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera, was severely assaulted along with several other Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials working at State House.

According to the information, the attack was allegedly carried out by individuals described as MCP “thugs,” who targeted Kapondamgaga amid escalating internal tensions within the party.

While the motive behind the assault remains unclear, political observers suggest the incident reflects widening divisions within the MCP as it prepares for a transfer of power following its electoral defeat.

Kapondamgaga, regarded for years as one of Chakwera’s most trusted confidants, reportedly sustained serious injuries during the attack. His current condition has not been confirmed, and the State House has yet to issue an official statement.

When attempts were made to reach Kapondamgaga, he reportedly ended the call abruptly.

Security officials have neither confirmed nor denied the reports. However, insiders indicate that the incident has raised renewed concerns regarding safety and discipline within MCP ranks.

Analysts note that the alleged assault highlights the turbulence confronting the party as it transitions into opposition following Chakwera’s defeat in the September 16 presidential election to President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika.

This development adds to a series of controversies and internal disputes that have long plagued the MCP.