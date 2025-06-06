Musk accuses Trump of ties to Epstein amid public fallout

A bitter and highly public feud has erupted between two of the most powerful and controversial figures in the United States: President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Once allies, the two men, both widely regarded as modern American oligarchs due to their sweeping influence over state and market, are now locked in a combative and deeply personal standoff.

Their alliance, forged in overlapping ambition and mutual gain, has collapsed under the weight of scandal, ego, and competing visions for power. The fallout, broadcast almost entirely on Musk’s own platform X (formerly Twitter), has raised new concerns about the role of unelected billionaires in the inner workings of government.

After Trump’s 2024 re-election, Musk was informally installed as a “minister without portfolio” and granted sweeping access to federal operations through a newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Although lacking formal appointment or confirmation, Musk played an outsized role in shaping austerity policy. His influence led to the closure of USAID, deep cuts to public sector employment, and the centralization of key decision-making processes under technocratic control.

Critics accused Musk of treating government like a start-up, aggressively cutting costs, dismantling institutional safeguards, and advancing ideological agendas with little regard for democratic norms or public accountability. His increasingly racist and xenophobic rhetoric, particularly surrounding immigration and South Africa, drew condemnation from international observers and civil rights groups. Tesla and SpaceX saw consumer backlash, and investor confidence wavered.

Despite mounting controversy, Musk remained close to Trump until May 30, when the president abruptly cut ties after the expiry of his special role. In response, Musk made a stunning accusation: that Trump was connected to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and that he was on the controversial. The claim that Trump is on Epstein list of powerful and politically connected global tycoons and politicians as well as business mogul who were allegedly rocked on orgies and sexual exploitation of women and underaged girls, posted directly on X, sent shockwaves through political and media circles.

The split deepened when Musk denounced Trump’s legislative centerpiece, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling it “a disgusting abomination.” Trump retaliated by proposing the termination of federal subsidies and contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

The conflict appears to have geopolitical dimensions as well. Musk is believed to have supported the rise of white nationalist pressure groups in South Africa, including AfriForum. When Trump excluded Malawi from a proposed travel ban expansion, insiders suggested the move widened the rift between the two oligarchs.

What began as a strategic alliance between two powerful men operating largely outside traditional systems of accountability has devolved into a feud marked by conspiracy, retaliation, and the erosion of institutional boundaries. Their clash highlights the danger of oligarchic entanglements in democratic governance and the volatility that results when private empires and public office collide.

With Musk now fully removed from government influence and Trump commanding his second term from the Oval Office, the spectacle may have shifted, but its implications continue to unfold.

The saga is far from over.