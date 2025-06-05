The Government of Indonesia has donated laboratory test kits valued at K200 million to Malawi’s Ministry of Health, strengthening the country’s capacity to combat the growing threat of monkeypox (Mpox).

The handover ceremony was held today at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lilongwe, led by Tariq Kidy, Indonesia’s Honorary Consul to Malawi. The event was attended by senior Ministry of Health officials and other stakeholders involved in the national Mpox response.

Malawi has so far recorded 15 confirmed Mpox cases since the first one was detected on April 17. Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the donation comes at a crucial time as the Ministry intensifies efforts to contain the disease.

“This generous contribution will enhance testing capabilities in strategic locations across Malawi,” Chiponda said. “Early detection is vital in controlling Mpox, and these test kits will significantly improve our diagnostic capacity.”

The donation follows the historic visit by Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Health, Dr. Dante Saksono Harbuwono, who attended the Global Health Summit in Lilongwe earlier this year, paving the way for closer collaboration between the two countries.

Indonesia’s Honorary Consul, Tariq Kidy, said the donation reflects Indonesia’s commitment to global health security and praised Malawi’s proactive approach to public health challenges.

“This partnership exemplifies our shared dedication to strengthening health systems and supporting each other in times of need,” Kidy said.

The Ministry of Health will deploy the test kits to key laboratories nationwide, aiming to accelerate Mpox diagnosis, surveillance, and response efforts.

Minister Chiponda thanked Indonesia for the timely support and emphasised the importance of international cooperation in combating infectious diseases.

“As Malawi continues to fight Mpox, such solidarity reinforces our efforts and saves lives,” she said.