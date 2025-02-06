The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says 7,200,905 people have registered as voters during the three phases of the Voter Registration and the Supplementary Voter Registration Exercise combined.

In a statement, Andrew Mpesi, MEC’s chief elections officer, said this is as a result of additional 24,078 people have registered during the Supplementary Voter Registration alone which concluded earlier this week.

Out of total population registered, 3,087,563 are male and 4,113,342 are female representing 42.9% and 57.1% and of the total number of registered voters, respectively.

In comparison with the projected total number of people in the Councils that would be aged 18 years and above by 16 September 2025, which according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) is 10,957,490 (5,146,679 male and 5,810,811 female), the number of registered voters represents 65.7% of the projected population.

Disaggregated by gender, Mpesi further said 60% of the projected male population has registered, while 70.8% of the projected female population has registered.