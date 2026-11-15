‘Force for force’: Chisale warns HRDC

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has warned the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) ahead of its planned November 17 demonstrations, saying he is prepared to respond with force against the organisation, which he accuses of always approaching demonstrations through force.



In an exclusive interview with Luntha TV, Chisale acknowledged that every Malawian has the right to organise peaceful demonstrations but insisted that HRDC should not expect to enjoy the same freedom as other organisations, citing what he described as its history of using force during demonstrations.



Advertisements “HRDC comes with force, so it will be force for force,” Chisale said.



He argued that many Malawians remain angry with HRDC because of the destruction of property during the 2019–2020 demonstrations, claiming that some people whose businesses and livelihoods were affected have never recovered.



Chisale further claimed that some citizens had expressed intentions to confront HRDC demonstrators if the organisation takes to the streets, adding that government does not want such confrontations to happen.



Advertisements The Deputy Minister also questioned HRDC’s decision to demonstrate against President Peter Mutharika’s administration, arguing that the organisation was largely absent during the five years Lazarus Chakwera was in power.



“Other organisations can organise demonstrations, but not HRDC. Chakwera was in power for five years and HRDC was nowhere to be seen. Now it wants to treat Mutharika the same way? That cannot happen,” he said.



He also argued that HRDC should first resolve its legal dispute in court before considering demonstrations, following its deregistration by the NGO Regulatory Authority.



Advertisements Chisale dismissed suggestions that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had planned a Youth Parade to coincide with the November 17 demonstrations, insisting that no such event had been organised.



He further said people would not see DPP supporters taking to the streets on the day, while declaring that he would be willing to resign from his position because of HRDC.



“I am willing to resign because of HRDC,” he said.



HRDC is planning demonstrations amid a court dispute over its deregistration, maintaining its intention to exercise its right to peaceful assembly.



The planned protests have also attracted attention following the circulation of an audio recording from Bangwe, in which a man identified as Mike Chitenje mentions himself and allegedly warns that demonstrators could be beaten.



The remarks have added to concerns about possible confrontations during the planned demonstrations.