A recent visit by officials from Needy Students Aid (NeSA) to Tukuyu Community-Based Childcare Centre (CBCC) in Mzimba North Constituency has highlighted the daunting challenges faced by many CBCCs in Malawi, emphasizing the urgent need for increased support from the government and stakeholders

Despite being recognized as one of the best-performing CBCCs in the district, Tukuyu CBCC is struggling to provide quality education and care to children due to numerous challenges, including a dilapidated grass-thatched building, dusty floor, and hazardous toilet.

“The centre lacks essential teaching and learning materials. Children sit on dusty floor, making it difficult for them to learn in a safe and healthy environment,” asserted Olivia Ziba, a caregiver at the CBCC.

Toilet at Tukuyu CBCC.

She then pleaded with government and well-wishers to provide teaching and learning materials, rehabilitate the building, and provide a stipend for the care givers to ensure quality education.

The visit by NeSA officials has brought to light the plight of Tukuyu CBCC and the need for urgent support to address the challenges faced by CBCCs in Malawi. Innocent Kamanga, an official from NeSA, wooed stakeholders to support the CBCC.

Exposing children to rains.

“By doing so, we can ensure that CBCCs like Tukuyu continue to provide quality education and care to children, empowering them to reach their full potential and contribute to the development of Malawi,” emphasized Kamanga.

The challenges faced by Tukuyu CBCC are not unique and reflect the struggles of many CBCCs across Malawi. Caregivers at these centres often work voluntarily without a salary, making it challenging for them to sustain their efforts.

The absence of financial backing not only compromises the centres’ capacity to offer vital services like meals, but also undermines their ability to provide a comprehensive learning experience. Therefore, it is imperative that the government, NGOs, and philanthropic individuals step in to provide the requisite support, recognizing that these centres are the bedrock upon which a strong foundation for quality education is built.