The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has suspended fuel service operations at four stations due to serious regulatory violations.

In a statement, MERA announced the suspension of operations at ENGEN Chiringa, Mount Meru Dunduzu 2, Mount Meru Nathenje, and Simso Mzuzu Service Stations. This decision comes after complaints and investigations revealed that the stations sold fuel in jerry cans and drums, a practice prohibited under the Liquid Fuels and Gas Act and MERA regulations.

MERA reports that despite previous warnings, the stations continued to sell fuel in jerry cans and drums, denying the public equitable access to fuel and posing risks to public safety and the environment. As a result, sales at the affected stations have been suspended until further notice.

MERA has directed Mount Meru, Simso Oil, and Vivo Energy Malawi Limited (ENGEN) to stop supplying the aid stations. The suspension will remain in place until MERA conducts further investigations and ensures that corrective measures are implemented to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Consumers are encouraged to report any malpractices by fuel service stations to the nearest police station or contact MERA directly via toll-free 4259 or call 0992 558 564.