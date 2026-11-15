El Niño threat puts 320 Salima families in K52m lifeline

Assemblies of God Care (AG Care) is rolling out a K52 million project to help vulnerable families in Salima District withstand anticipated agricultural and livelihood shocks during the 2026/2027 El Niño season.



According to local media reports published on November 14, 2026, the Harvest of Hope Project will run from November 2026 to January 2027, reaching 320 vulnerable households, representing approximately 1,600 people, in GVH Mkhukhi and Likongwe under Traditional Authority Kalonga.



AG Care Programmes Manager Daves Mtoseni said the project would help farmers minimise crop losses, strengthen household resilience and improve access to safe water as communities prepare for potentially difficult weather conditions.



“Our goal is to reduce agricultural losses, strengthen livelihoods and improve access to safe water among vulnerable households,” Mtoseni said.



Under the initiative, AG Care will provide K180,000 in anticipatory cash assistance to each of 150 selected households to help families meet urgent needs and prepare for the anticipated effects of adverse weather.



The organisation will also distribute climate-resilient agricultural inputs, including seeds, and support the protection of safe water sources to help communities sustain farming activities and reduce water-related risks.



AG Care will prioritise female-headed, elderly-headed and child-headed households, families with children under five years and those cultivating approximately 0.4 acres of land.



The intervention comes amid fears that El Niño could disrupt rainfall patterns during the 2026/2027 farming season, exposing farmers to prolonged dry spells, reduced crop production and increased food insecurity.



Salima District Crops Officer Charles Mataule welcomed the project and urged AG Care to ensure transparency and accountability while coordinating its activities with government agricultural officers and other development partners.



Funded by Tearfund, the K52 million Harvest of Hope Project seeks to strengthen household preparedness before climate shocks deepen vulnerability, with 320 households expected to benefit.