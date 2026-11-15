Pensioners split over gratuity protests

Pensioners have split over planned demonstrations against the one-third death gratuity policy, with one association urging its members to stay away while another prepares to protest.



The Public Service Pensioners Association (PUSEPA) has asked its members not to take part in the demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, which are being organised by the Association of Retired Civil Servants.



Advertisements PUSEPA president Genesis Malijana said the association had already engaged the government and relevant parliamentary committees over the policy and believed the matter was being addressed through established channels.



Malijana also cautioned pensioners against signing unfamiliar forms being circulated in various districts, although he did not provide further details about the forms.



However, the Association of Retired Civil Servants has defended its decision to hold the demonstrations, saying pensioners deserve a fairer share of their gratuity after years of service.



Advertisements The association’s publicity secretary, Ben Mitochi, said the protests were intended to push for changes to the policy, which pensioners consider unfair.



Under the current arrangement, retired civil servants receive one-third of their gratuity upon retirement, while the remaining two-thirds is paid to their dependants after their death.