Needy Student Aid (NESA), a non-governmental organization in partnership with FM Hair & Beauty Salon has bailed out 200 learners with school funds at Manyowe Primary School in Blantyre.

The social organization has also donated school materials to learners at Catholic Institute (CI) Primary School.

Abundant Haswell, a member of the NESA organization, has emphasized their willingness to support pupils in need so that they can have a bright future.

“Today, we have used K600,000 for school materials and funds. As an organization, we are still working tirelessly to help thousands of pupils in need of help,” said Haswell.

Blessings Kafumbwe, who is a head teacher at CI Primary School, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the donation.

“We are appealing to other charity organizations to take it as an example to reach out to Primary School learners who are lacking school materials,” Said Kafumbwe.

Lafique Misasi, a pupil at CI Primary School, has thanked the organization for the support,t and he has pledged to work hard in class.