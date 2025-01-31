Since becoming a prominent social media influencer, Tamia Ja, whose real name is Hannah Jabesi, has found herself at the center of various controversies due to her unfiltered views. Some of these controversies have led to legal actions from organizations, prompting many to wonder: Is she misusing social media, or is there something else at play?

Like someone balancing on a razor’s edge, Tamia faced significant trouble in 2024 when she was arrested on theft allegations. That same year, she also received a warning from the National AIDS Commission (NAC) for allegedly publicly revealing someone’s HIV status. This incident illustrates the precarious nature of her online presence.

Delving deeper, Ja claimed on her Facebook page that Lawrence Henry from Salima had taken his own life after discovering his wife was taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs). This assertion, like a double-edged sword, drew sharp criticism, as it contradicted the police report, which stated that he had committed suicide following his wife’s refusal of a third sexual encounter.

In response, the NAC referenced the HIV and AIDS Act of 2018, Section 11, Part (a), which forbids the disclosure of someone’s HIV status without their consent. They required Ja to remove the post by 2 PM on September 9, 2024, and to issue a public apology. Failure to comply could lead to legal action against her without further notice.

In a separate incident last year, when Malawian-American rapper and social media influencer JB released a song titled “Vacation,” it faced significant backlash from many online users. Ja joined the conversation, openly criticizing the song, which prompted JB to go live on Facebook and respond with explicit language aimed at her. This exchange demonstrates how words can sometimes ignite a fire, fueling even more controversy.

Fast forward to just a few days ago, Ja was seen being summoned to court in a case that remains unidentified. Nonetheless, rumors are swirling that this summons came after she went live on Facebook during her popular content series, “The Background,” to criticize MACRA for their plan to invest substantial amounts of kwacha to shut down fake accounts that mislead the public on social media. She deemed this initiative futile, asserting that the money could be better spent on tackling the pressing challenges currently facing the country.

The conversation continues, with some people voicing their opinions on Facebook, advising Ja that she is too young to be making bold remarks, These points raised about the Lilongwe-based content creator lead us to the pivotal question: Is Tamia Ja misusing social media?