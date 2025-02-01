Four people, including a 19-year-old, have been arrested in Mzimba as part of a crackdown on stolen motorbikes and illegal firearms.

Police spokesperson Mariah Banda confirmed that Mike Hara was arrested in Mzuzu City on January 30, 2025, following a surveillance operation. Hara was suspected of being involved in motorbike theft.

During a search of his home in Masasa Township, police found an illegal pistol, and Hara was unable to provide any legal documents for it. He has been charged with illegal firearm possession under the Firearms Act. Hara, who is from Kapokolo Village in Mzimba, will face legal consequences.

Additionally, three others were arrested for motorbike theft, George Banda (20), Found with a Savaja motorbike from Kunawani Village, Mzimba; Limbani Watson (26), Found with a Honda motorbike from Nsenga Village, Thyolo, Thokozani Phiri (38) Found with a SanLG motorbike from Kafwamsala Village, Mzimba.

Banda assured the public that the police were focused on tackling crime in the area and encouraged people to report any suspicious behaviour.

“We are committed to fighting motorbike theft and illegal firearms. These arrests demonstrate our ongoing efforts to improve security in Mzimba,” she stated.

The recent rise in thefts and robberies has raised concerns in the community. Fikani Nyirenda, Chairperson for Mzimba’s business owners, commended the police for their efforts in improving security.