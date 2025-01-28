The long-awaited M’mbelwa Stadium is set to be completed before the end of this year, according to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawiri. The minister made the announcement during a recent visit to the construction site, where he was accompanied by district council officials.

Speaking to journalists, Mkandawiri expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress. He praised the work done so far and emphasized the stadium’s importance to the region.

“I am very impressed with the progress so far. The stadium has taken good shape, and once completed, it will be second only to Bingu National Stadium,” Mkandawiri stated.

Bridget Nungu, the Director of Education and Sports at M’mbelwa District Council, highlighted the stadium’s potential economic benefits. She expressed the council’s eagerness to see the facility completed and put to use.

“We are eager to see this facility completed quickly so that we can start using it,” Nungu said.

Meanwhile, M’mbelwa District Council’s Infrastructure Officer, Evans Adini Phiri, provided more details about the stadium’s features. He told Malawi24 that the facility will include modern amenities such as floodlights for night games, an electronic scoreboard, and a public address system. Additionally, he noted that renewable energy will supply at least 70% of the stadium’s power needs.

Phiri further revealed that construction is currently 75% complete, and the contractor is on track to meet the June deadline. However, he acknowledged that some challenges remain, particularly regarding the installation of the drainage system on the pitch.

“There have been some delays in finalizing the work due to changes in the stadium’s design, particularly in the pitch drainage system,” Phiri explained.

Despite these challenges, stakeholders have welcomed the adjustments being made, noting that they will help prevent issues experienced by other stadiums in the country.

Once completed, M’mbelwa Stadium is expected to significantly boost sports development and economic activities in the district.