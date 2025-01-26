The Malawi Network of Older Persons’ Organizations (MANEPO) has underscored that it is everyone’s right to participate and stand for any political position, regardless of age.

This statement comes as the country gears up for the September 16 polls, with former President Peter Mutharika, 85, announcing his comeback as the torchbearer for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika’s decision has been met with criticism from some quarters, including the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which argues that the DPP should have chosen a younger and more energetic leader. However, MANEPO’s Executive Director who also serves as Commissioner at the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Andrew Kavala, emphasizes that age should not be a barrier to participation in politics.

“We encourage co-existence. The fundamental right to vote and run for office is enshrined in democratic principles, and it should not be restricted based on age.

“Ageism disregards the potential of older individuals to contribute meaningfully to society,” Kavala said.

The debate around Mutharika’s candidacy has also raised questions about the constitutionality of age limits for presidential candidates. Currently, the Malawi constitution sets a minimum age limit of 35 for presidential candidates but does not specify a maximum age limit. A proposed constitutional amendment bill to bar individuals over 60 from contesting the presidency was rejected by Parliament last year

As the political battle heats up, Mutharika’s DPP has dismissed criticisms of his age, saying that his comeback is voluntary and driven by a passion to serve the country.

The party has also accused the MCP of trying to distract from the real issues facing the country.

Recently, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwira told Capital FM radio that her party was contemplating reporting the DPP to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on allegations of exploiting Mutharika by forcing him to be a torchbearer in the forthcoming polls despite his advanced age.

However, DPP spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba said the remarks by Kabwira are only a campaign gimmick aimed at scoring political marks.

He further said President Chakwera is the one required to be reported to human rights watchdogs like the ICC for causing various socio-injustices and suffering to Malawians under his leadership.

Mutharika will face his main rival, incumbent president Lazarus Chakwera who is 15 years younger than him.