The United Nations (UN) Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today following deadly clashes between peacekeeping forces and the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to reports, the DRC’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, is expected to attend the meeting to address the escalating conflict. Both the DRC government and the UN have accused neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels—an allegation that Kigali has repeatedly denied.

Security journalist Mark Williams Kraken, currently reporting from Goma, told Malawi24 that the situation is rapidly deteriorating across several regions in the DRC. “Fighting has intensified, and the death toll could be much higher than what has been officially confirmed,” Kraken stated.

As of now, official reports confirm the deaths of three Congolese soldiers and nine South African peacekeepers serving under the UN peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO. The casualties occurred during violent encounters with rebel forces in the volatile eastern provinces.

M23, a Tutsi-led rebel group, has been active in the region for over a decade. The group is led by General Sultani Makenga, who was born on December 25, 1973, in North Kivu. Makenga has long been a key figure in the conflict, commanding M23 forces that have been accused of committing human rights violations and destabilizing the region.

The ongoing conflict has displaced thousands of civilians, with humanitarian agencies warning of a worsening crisis. Many residents in North Kivu and surrounding areas have fled their homes, seeking refuge in neighbouring towns and refugee camps.

The UN has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and urged all parties to engage in dialogue. However, tensions remain high, with renewed fighting raising concerns about the effectiveness of current peacekeeping efforts.

The emergency UN Security Council meeting is expected to focus on strengthening peacekeeping measures, addressing the humanitarian crisis, and discussing possible sanctions against those fueling the violence.

As the situation unfolds, international observers are closely monitoring developments in the DRC, hoping for a diplomatic solution to end the long-standing conflict.